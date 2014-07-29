Widnes Vikings: Kevin Brown fit for Challenge Cup semi-final

Kevin Brown left Huddersfield to join Widnes at the start of the 2013 season

Widnes will have Kevin Brown available for their Challenge Cup semi-final against Castleford on 10 August after recovering from a whiplash injury.

The 29-year-old half-back was hurt in Friday's Super League defeat at St Helens but suffered no major damage.

Head coach Denis Betts confirmed Brown could face Hull KR on Sunday as the Vikings look to cement their spot in the end-of-season play-offs.

"Kevin's fine. It was just a bang more than anything else," said Betts.

He told BBC Radio Merseyside: "He's had a couple of days, everything's settled down and he's training with the team."

The form of ex-Huddersfield man Brown has been key to Widnes' rise to eighth in the table, although a recent dip in form has seen ninth-placed Hull KR close the gap between the teams to a single point with five matches of the regular season remaining.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old prop Adam Lawton has been granted a sabbatical after he requested a period of leave from the club.

Widnes will retain Lawton's registration while he takes an extended break in Australia.