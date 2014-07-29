Andy Raleigh: Wakefield Wildcats forward to retire after season

Andy Raleigh made 133 appearances in all competitions during his six-year spell with Huddersfield Giants.

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats forward Andy Raleigh has confirmed he will retire at the end of this season.

The 33-year-old former Huddersfield Giants player has made 172 Super League appearances to date, scoring 20 tries.

He told the club website: "It has been a dream come true to be able to play the sport that I love for a living.

"I just felt that the time was right to hang up my boots after 12 great years. I'm not getting any younger. I'd like to thank the fans for their support."

Raleigh joined the Wildcats from Huddersfield in October 2011 and has since played 57 Super League games for the Wildcats

Between 2002 and 2004, Raleigh played for Sheffield Eagles before joining then National League One side Hull KR.

His year with Hull KR was a successful one, being part of the National Rail Cup-winning side and winning the National League Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year awards.

In all, Raleigh scored 17 tries in 30 appearances for Hull KR before completing his move to Huddersfield.