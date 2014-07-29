Warrington Wolves scrum-half Richie Myler tells BBC's Super League Show that on-loan winger Chris Riley "showed what he can do" by scoring a hat-trick against his parent club in Wakefield's 40-26 win.

Riley, who scored 120 tries in 180 Wolves appearances prior to joining the Wildcats on loan in March, had only touched down twice for the Wildcats in Super League before his return to the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

You can see every try from every round on the Super League Show which is available on the BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.