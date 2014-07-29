Chris Tuson: Hull FC forward forced to retire through injury

Tuson made 24 appearances for Wigan Warriors last season, scoring eight tries

Hull FC forward Chris Tuson has retired from playing after a recurrence of a back injury.

The 26-year-old, who joined from Wigan at the end of last season, initially suffered a "freak spinal injury" during a pre-season training session.

Tuson said in a Twitter statement: "On the back of medical advice I'm very sad to have to announce my retirement.

"I'd like to thank both Wigan and Hull for the past eight years as well as the fans and my family for supporting me."

Following the initial injury, the back row, who had been with Wigan since 2008, apart from a loan spell at Castleford in 2010, eventually made his Black and Whites debut against Bradford Bulls on 7 March.

However, he suffered a recurrence during a defeat by Warrington Wolves on 4 July and has not played for the club since.

Tuson was part of the Wigan Warriors team that beat Hull FC in last year's Challenge Cup final.

Earlier last season, he was set to join Wakefield Trinity Wildcats but the move fell through because of the Wildcats' financial problems.

The Wigan academy graduate will now become assistant coach in Hull FC's Under-19s set-up as well as taking up the role of player welfare officer to the first team.

Head coach Lee Radford said: "As one door closes, another opens, and we're really looking forward to having Chris on the coaching team.

"No player deserves their career to end in this way, but after considering all the factors and specialist opinions, it is the right call for Chris and his family."