Catalan Dragons: Olivier Elima signs two-year contract extension

Elima was captain of France at the 2013 Rugby League World Cup

France captain Olivier Elima has signed a two-year extension to his contract with Catalan Dragons.

The 31-year-old back-rower agreed an initial two-year deal when he re-joined Catalans in 2012 after a spell at Bradford Bulls.

He has made 220 Super League appearances, 89 of which have come with the Stade Gilbert Brutus club, and has scored a total of 55 tries.

"The club is moving forward on and off the field," said Elima.

"I'm delighted to be a part of this exciting project."

Head coach Laurent Frayssinous added: "Olivier is one of the key players in the Catalans pack and I'm really happy to keep him at the club.

"His experience will be invaluable to the team, especially to all the young players who will join the club."

Elima began his career at Castleford and also had a spell at Wakefield before his initial move to Perpignan in 2008, and joined Bulls in 2010.