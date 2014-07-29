Weller Hauraki: Castleford Tigers forward banned for striking

Hauraki joined Castleford from Leeds in 2013

Castleford Tigers forward Weller Hauraki has been suspended for two matches after pleading guilty to "recklessly striking with his knees" in the 18-18 draw against Hull FC.

Hauraki was charged after an incident in 38th minute of the Super League match at the KC Stadium.

The 29-year-old has also been fined £300 for the Grade C offence.

Hauraki, who will join Salford at the end of the season, has scored three tries in 21 games for Cas this season.