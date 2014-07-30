Liam Watts: Hull FC prop signs three-year contract extension

Liam Watts, who is 6ft 2ins tall, is a former Castleford Tigers youth academy player

Hull FC prop Liam Watts has signed a three-year contract extension with the Super League club to run until 2018.

The 24-year-old has made 47 appearances in the Super league since his 2012 move from city rivals Hull KR.

Watts, scorer of two tries this season, told the club website: "I am over the moon to be able to sign a new deal.

"We have got something good growing here with a solid group of lads and it is clear to see the intent we have, signing Leon Pryce and Marc Sneyd."