Liam Watts: Hull FC prop signs three-year contract extension
-
- From the section Rugby League
Hull FC prop Liam Watts has signed a three-year contract extension with the Super League club to run until 2018.
The 24-year-old has made 47 appearances in the Super league since his 2012 move from city rivals Hull KR.
Watts, scorer of two tries this season, told the club website: "I am over the moon to be able to sign a new deal.
"We have got something good growing here with a solid group of lads and it is clear to see the intent we have, signing Leon Pryce and Marc Sneyd."