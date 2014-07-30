Bradford Bulls: Tom Olbison and Adam Sidlow sign new deals

Adam Sidlow and Tom Olbison join new Bradford Bulls signing Jake Mullaney in joining the club's roster for 2015.

Bradford Bulls have re-signed forwards Tom Olbison and Adam Sidlow, with both players agreeing new contracts with the Championship-bound club.

Olbison, 23, has signed a new two-year deal, having scored six tries in 19 league appearances so far this season.

Former Salford player Sidlow, 26, came through the club's academy and has agreed a one-year deal.

Coach James Lowes said: "Both Tom and Adam will prove key for us next year. I am really pleased to see them staying."

Sidlow joined the club from Salford in 2012 and has played 21 times in Super League this season, scoring two tries.

Olbison is a graduate of the club's youth academy and made his Super League debut in 2009.