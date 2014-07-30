Bradford Bulls: Tom Olbison and Adam Sidlow sign new deals
-
- From the section Rugby League
Bradford Bulls have re-signed forwards Tom Olbison and Adam Sidlow, with both players agreeing new contracts with the Championship-bound club.
Olbison, 23, has signed a new two-year deal, having scored six tries in 19 league appearances so far this season.
Former Salford player Sidlow, 26, came through the club's academy and has agreed a one-year deal.
Coach James Lowes said: "Both Tom and Adam will prove key for us next year. I am really pleased to see them staying."
Sidlow joined the club from Salford in 2012 and has played 21 times in Super League this season, scoring two tries.
Olbison is a graduate of the club's youth academy and made his Super League debut in 2009.