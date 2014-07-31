Kylie Leuluai: Leeds Rhinos prop extends contract with the club

Kylie Leuluai is currently just one match short of equalling club legend Arthur Clues' 236 appearances

Leeds Rhinos prop Kylie Leuluai has extended his rolling contract with the club until the end of the 2015 season.

The 36-year-old joined from Manly Sea Eagles eight seasons ago and has made 235 appearances for the club so far.

Head coach Brian McDermott told BBC Radio Leeds: "Kylie is still a very competitive player. We're very fortunate and keen to keep him with us.

"He's been one of our best performers this season, rarely missing games, and his teammates are glad he's staying."

The New Zealander has an average gain of 8.12m per carry this season, the most of Leeds' forwards.

McDermott added: "Who knows how long he'll go on for, although he's promising this next season will be his last - as he has done ever since I've been here."

Leuluai told the club website: "I am enjoying playing and I am not ready to finish yet.

"I enjoy being with the boys and being associated with the club."