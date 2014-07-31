Ken Sio: Hull KR sign Parramatta Eels winger on three-year deal

Ken Sio came through the junior ranks at Parramatta Eels before making his first grade debut in 2011

Hull KR have signed winger Ken Sio from Parramatta Eels on a three-year deal from next season.

The 23-year-old has scored 35 tries in 55 appearances for the Australian club.

Sio, who will join Wigan Warriors centre Darrell Goulding at the club next season, told the club website: "It's always been a dream of mine to come over and play in Super League.

"I didn't think it would happen until later in my career but the opportunity has come up early. I'm excited by it."

The Australian continued: "It's going to be a different style of footy, but I think it will be a more open competition and hopefully I can bring my ability to score tries over to Hull KR and add something to the team."

Head coach Chris Chester told BBC Radio Humberside: "He's a proven try scorer. He's got something that we've probably been lacking, in genuine pace.

"He's going to be a great signing for us. He's a good, good player.

"We've identified some other players as well so hopefully there will be some more announcements."