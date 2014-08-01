Hull FC: Richard Horne keeps playing options open

Long-serving Hull FC half-back Richard Horne is keeping his options open after being told the club will not renew his playing contract next season.

Horne, 32, has not ruled out moving, despite being in talks with the Black and Whites over a coaching role.

I need to see how I finish the season, how my body is, whether I can put it through another year or two. If I finish strong, who knows? Richard Horne Hull FC

He told BBC Radio Humberside: "I need to see how I finish the season, how my body is, whether I can put it through another year or two.

"I sort of knew it was coming, but it doesn't make it any easier."

Horne, who has been with Hull for 16 years, said he accepted the Airlie Birds needed to change.

"There are some great young players coming through, like Jordan Abdul and Harry Tyson-Wilson, and you don't want to hold them back, they're the future, and the club needs to build a team around them for the next five or six years," he added.

"My own form is a bit patchy, I started pretty well, but one or two injuries have just crept in and stopped me from having that flow of consistency. Just not playing week-in, week-out, does affect you as a player, but hopefully I can finish really strong.

"It's been a great 16 years and I've enjoyed every minute, the highs and the lows, and it will be strange not to be turning up next year and being part of it all. I could be still here with the club, on the coaching side, but that's all in talks at the moment. We'll see.

"As to playing somewhere else, I don't know, I need to see how I finish the season, how my body is, whether I can put it through another year or two. If I finish strong, who knows?"