Rhys Williams: London Broncos sign ex-Warrington winger

Williams featured twice for Wales at the Rugby League World Cup in 2013

London Broncos have signed Wales international Rhys Williams on a two-year deal from the start of 2015.

The 24-year-old, who can play at centre or on the wing, has won a total of 13 international caps.

Williams made his debut for Warrington Wolves in 2010 but left the club at the end of the 2013 campaign.

He has had loan spells at Crusaders, Castleford and Salford and has recently been playing for Central Queensland Capras in Australia.

"Rhys will add some pace to our back line and has the versatility, strength and speed to play at centre and wing," Broncos head coach Joey Grima said.

"He will move from Australia to London in time for our pre-season which begins at the start of November as we prepare for the season ahead in the Championship."

Williams, who made total of 29 appearances for Warrington, is looking forward to playing under Grima.

"Joey's enthusiasm certainly shines through and his plans for changing the culture at the club are exciting," Williams said.

"The challenge of getting back into Super League is one I'm looking forward to."