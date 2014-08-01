Brent Webb: Catalan Dragons' ex-New Zealand full-back retires

Webb's last Super League appearance was against Wakefield in March

Catalan Dragons full-back Brent Webb has retired with immediate effect.

The former New Zealand international, 33, made only two appearances this term because of concerns over his recovery since having back surgery last year.

Webb spent six years with Leeds before joining the Dragons in 2012 and played just 10 games for the French side.

He returned to Headingley Stadium on Friday to announce his retirement during half-time of Rhinos' shock 20-14 loss against Bradford Bulls.

The Australia-born full-back moved to England in 2007 having scored 39 tries in 103 appearances for National Rugby League side New Zealand Warriors.