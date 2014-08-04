Canberra Raiders sign Josh Hodgson and Sia Soliola

Hodgson joined Hull KR from cross-city rivals Hull FC in 2010

NRL side Canberra Raiders have signed Hull KR hooker Josh Hodgson and St Helens second rower Sia Soliola on two-year deals.

Both players will join the Australian side for the 2015 season.

The Raiders have paid a fee for Hodgson, 24, who has scored 11 tries in 24 appearances this year.

Former Sydney Roosters man Soliola, 27, confirmed in April that he would be returning to the NRL at the end of the Super League campaign.

"He is a very popular figure at the Saints both on and off the pitch and I have no doubt Canberra will benefit greatly from his experience and character," Saints chief executive Mike Rush said of the Samoa international.

"Sia made it clear earlier in the season he wanted to leave Langtree Park for family reasons and naturally we respect his wishes."

Soliola captained Samoa at last year's World Cup having previously won 11 caps for New Zealand

Meanwhile, Hodgson, who joined the Robins from city rivals Hull FC in 2010, has said he wants to end his Hull KR career "on a high".

Chris Chester's side are currently three points behind eighth-placed Widnes with four matches to play.

"Hull KR took a chance on me five years ago when I first came to the club and I was grateful for that. I've always done my best to repay the faith they showed in me and it was a really tough decision to leave," he said.

"I've always had an ambition to play in the NRL and I felt I would have had regrets later in my career if I didn't take this opportunity.

"However, I've always given 110% in every game I've played for the club and that's something I'll continue to do for the rest of the season.

"I've been here for five years now and I'd love to go out on a high."