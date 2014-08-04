Castleford Tigers sign Featherstone prop Steve Crossley

Crossley (right) helped Featherstone to the Championship League Leaders Shield last season

Castleford Tigers have signed Featherstone Rovers prop Steve Crossley on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old former Bradford Bulls and Dewsbury Rams man will join Daryl Powell's side for the 2015 season.

Crossley said: "I'm excited to be linking up with Daryl Powell again. He is a top-class coach who's got the all-round coaching game in him.

"I'm really happy to be a Tiger for the next two years and hope to build on the team's successes of this year."