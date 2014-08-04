Castleford Tigers sign Featherstone prop Steve Crossley

Steve Crossley (right)
Crossley (right) helped Featherstone to the Championship League Leaders Shield last season

Castleford Tigers have signed Featherstone Rovers prop Steve Crossley on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old former Bradford Bulls and Dewsbury Rams man will join Daryl Powell's side for the 2015 season.

Crossley said: "I'm excited to be linking up with Daryl Powell again. He is a top-class coach who's got the all-round coaching game in him.

"I'm really happy to be a Tiger for the next two years and hope to build on the team's successes of this year."

