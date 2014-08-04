Matty Ashurst: Wakefield sign Salford back-rower for 2015

Ashurst, left, has made 17 Super League appearances for the Red Devils this season

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats have signed back rower Matty Ashurst from Salford Red Devils on a two-year-deal from the 2015 season.

Ashurst, 24, has made 17 league appearances, scoring four tries for Iestyn Harris's side this season.

He joined the Red Devils from St Helens in October 2011 and joins Craig Hall and Mickael Simon in James Webster's squad at Belle Vue for next term.

"I'm excited for a new challenge," said former Chorley Panther Ashurst.

"Webbo [Webster] really sold the club to me and the work ethic that is in place there - and I'm just looking to come and work hard and do my part for the squad."