Wakefield: Top-eight finish 'doable', says Richie Mathers

Mathers has scored eight Super League tries this season

Wakefield Trinity full-back Richie Mathers believes they can still reach the play-offs but must win all four remaining Super League games to do so.

James Webster's 10th-placed Wildcats slipped four points adrift of Widnes in eighth spot in the table after Sunday's home loss to Huddersfield.

"It's not inconceivable," Mathers told BBC's Super League Show.

The race for the top eight Played Points 7 Catalans 23 23 8 Widnes 23 23 9 Hull KR 23 20 10 Wakefield 23 19 11 Hull FC 23 18 12 Salford 23 17

"We need to win all our games to give ourselves a chance. It is doable. The reality is we can't lose another game."

Mathers, who was injured before kick-off against Huddersfield, continued: "We have a good break, time to get some injuries freshened up with the Cup this week."

Wakefield have lost just two games in eight matches since Webster took over from Richard Agar in June, with defeat to the Giants the former assistant coach's first loss at home.

The Wildcats side return from the Challenge Cup semi-final break with a trip to Super League leaders St Helens on 15 August, and are then are at home against Salford Red Devils, who only have a slim chance of finishing in the top eight after successive losses.

Webster's side take on fellow play-off aspirants Hull Kingston Rovers in their final match after a trip to high-flyers Castleford Tigers.

You can see highlights from Wakefield's loss to Huddersfield and every try from every round on the Super League Show, which is available on the BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.