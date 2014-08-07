BBC Sport - Challenge Cup: Warrington's Stefan Ratchford driven by semi-final hurt

Semi-final hurt driving Ratchford

Stefan Ratchford tells BBC North West Tonight that Warrington Wolves want to banish the "dejection" of last season's Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by Hull when they face Leeds Rhinos at the same stage of the competition on Saturday.

Warrington narrowly lost last year, but utility man Ratchford says that will drive the Wolves as they look to secure a fourth Wembley appearance in the space of six seasons on Saturday.

Top videos

Video

Semi-final hurt driving Ratchford

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Top Stories