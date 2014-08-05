Castleford Tigers: Justin Carney banned for two matches

From the section

Carney's hat-trick against London last weekend was his second of the season

Castleford Tigers wing Justin Carney has been suspended for two matches, while Weller Hauraki's appeal against his two-game ban has been dismissed.

Carney pleaded guilty to making a Grade B dangerous throw on London Broncos' Thomas Minns last weekend - in a game where he also scored a hat-trick.

Hauraki's appeal against a ban for striking with his knees was dismissed by an independent appeals tribunal.

Both players will miss Sunday's Challenge Cup semi-final with Widnes.

Carney has also been fined £300.