Castleford Tigers: Justin Carney banned for two matches
-
- From the section Rugby League
Castleford Tigers wing Justin Carney has been suspended for two matches, while Weller Hauraki's appeal against his two-game ban has been dismissed.
Carney pleaded guilty to making a Grade B dangerous throw on London Broncos' Thomas Minns last weekend - in a game where he also scored a hat-trick.
Hauraki's appeal against a ban for striking with his knees was dismissed by an independent appeals tribunal.
Both players will miss Sunday's Challenge Cup semi-final with Widnes.
Carney has also been fined £300.