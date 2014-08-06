Wakefield: Richie Mathers disappointed by exit

Mathers has scored eight tries in 20 league appearances this season

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats outside-back Richie Mathers has expressed his disappointment at not being offered a new contract by the Super League club.

The 30-year-old joined the Wildcats from Castleford in December 2011.

Mathers, who will leave at the end of the year, has made 70 Super League appearances for the club.

"I wanted to stay and the coach wanted me to stay, but the board informed me that they didn't have the money at the minute," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"I was disappointed, because I've loved my three years at Wakefield and the coach made it clear that he really wanted to keep me.

In the line of duty Mathers suffered a ruptured testicle while playing for the Wildcats in their defeat at Wigan in April 2013.

"It's the nature of the beast of the game. You move on, you deal with it and you've got to digest it all really quickly.

"I've met some great friends and I think now the team can start building."

The former Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves man is now considering his next move.

"I've got a couple of options to go and play in France and I've got a couple of options over here," he added.

"It's just working through them for the minute and working out what's best, not just for me, but my family."