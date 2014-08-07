BBC Sport - Challenge Cup: Kevin Brown expecting semi-final nerves

Brown expecting semi-final nerves

Widnes stand-off Kevin Brown tells BBC Sport that both the Vikings and Castleford are likely to experience nerves in their Challenge Cup semi-final on Sunday.

The Vikings have not reached the final of the competition since 1993, while it is 22 years since Castleford appeared at Wembley.

Former Huddersfield captain Brown also says he feels vindicated to have left the Giants and joined Widnes at the start of 2013, at a time when they were struggling in Super League.

Top videos

Video

Brown expecting semi-final nerves

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Video

GB's Clarke stopped by brilliant Savon in quarters

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Dembele's Barca keepy-uppy nightmare

Video

Can Gary Cahill & David Luiz guess their team-mates' tweets?

Video

British NFL star Watson proposes mid-game

Video

Doddie Weir focuses on tackling MND

  • From the section News

Top Stories