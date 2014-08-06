Etu Uaisele: Bradford Bulls sign Tongan three-quarter for 2015

Etu Uaisele is a former Penrith Panthers player

Bradford Bulls have agreed a deal to sign Sheffield Eagles centre Etu Uaisele on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old Tonga international will join the Bulls - who have been relegated from the Super League - for the 2015 season.

"I see coming to play for the Bulls as a massive chance for me," said Uaisele.

"I grew up watching the likes of Lesley Vainikolo, he was unreal for Bradford, and just cannot wait to get started and have a good spell here."

He is the second signing this week after Monday's one-year deal for Mackay Cutters forward Dave Petersen.

Uaisele played for NRL clubs Parramatta and Penrith, before moving to Featherstone Rovers for 2014.

"I cannot wait to play under James Lowes, as the boys who are playing under him now are only saying good things about life with the Bulls," added Uaisele.

Bulls will also have Salford's Jake Mullaney joining the club for next season, along with Dan Fleming from Castleford, while Brett Kearney and Manase Manuokafoa are to exit.