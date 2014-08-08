Watch stars from each of this weekend's four Challenge Cup semi-finalists take on BBC Sport pundit Jon Wilkin's Challenge Cup Challenge.

Each player must land a conversion, then kick drop goals with either foot before hitting the post with a grubber kick - all in the quickest possible time.

Warrington's Gareth O'Brien and Chris Clarkson of Leeds take on the challenge ahead of their sides' semi-final clash in St Helens on Saturday.

Jack Owens of Widnes and Castleford's Jamie Ellis also do battle at the Leigh Sports Village, the scene of their last-four encounter on Sunday.

Watch both semi-finals on BBC Sport