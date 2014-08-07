Homophobic abuse charge for Batley Bulldogs player

Paterson is in his first season with Batley

Batley Bulldogs centre Lee Paterson has been charged with using homophobic abuse against another player.

Paterson, 32, was sent off in the 72nd minute of his side's defeat by Leigh Centurions on Sunday and now faces a Grade E charge.

He will face the Rugby Football League's disciplinary panel on Tuesday and could face a ban of eight matches.

Earlier this season Leeds Rhinos half-back Zak Hardaker was banned for five games for homophobic abuse.