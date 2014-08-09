Bradford Bulls: Hooker Adam O'Brien signs two-year contract

O'Brien has established himself as a first-grade hooker alongside the experienced Matt Diskin

Bradford Bulls hooker Adam O'Brien has signed a new two-year deal at Odsal, despite the club's relegation from Super League this season.

The 21-year-old is the fifth squad member to commit for coach James Lowes after Lee Gaskell, Dale Ferguson, Adam Sidlow and Tom Olbison.

The academy product has made 25 appearances in the 2014 campaign, scoring six tries.

"My focus was always to stay at the club," O'Brien said.

"When we were relegated, the directors said they wanted to offer me a contract and I was more than willing to sign it.

"I have been with the Bulls for over five years and felt there was no reason for me to leave.

"The club provided me with a massive opportunity and I owe it to those who have stood by me and improved me as a player."

Bradford also confirmed deals for Salford's Jake Mullaney, Castleford's Dan Fleming, Etu Uaisele from Sheffield and Australia-based Dave Petersen for next season.