History boys out for Challenge Cup glory
Widnes head coach Denis Betts and Castleford boss Daryl Powell underline the significance of Challenge Cup "history" to both club's supporters.
The two sides meet in this year's second semi-final at Leigh Sports Village on Sunday. with both coaches predicting a tight contest.
Castleford last won the trophy in 1986 with a win over Hull Kingston Rovers, while Widnes have to go back as far as 1984 for their last Wembley triumph against Wigan.
