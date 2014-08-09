Widnes head coach Denis Betts and Castleford boss Daryl Powell underline the significance of Challenge Cup "history" to both club's supporters.

The two sides meet in this year's second semi-final at Leigh Sports Village on Sunday. with both coaches predicting a tight contest.

Castleford last won the trophy in 1986 with a win over Hull Kingston Rovers, while Widnes have to go back as far as 1984 for their last Wembley triumph against Wigan.

