Leeds head coach Brian McDermott says he is "immensely proud and privileged" to be back at Wembley after his side's 24-16 Challenge Cup semi-final win over Warrington Wolves.

McDermott praised man of the match Jamie Peacock, adding that he will be "scared" when the forward decides to hang up his boots.

Leeds will now play the winner of Sunday's semi-final between Widnes and Castleford. The final will be played at Wembley on 23 August.