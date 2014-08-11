Mark Offerdahl: Bradford Bulls sign USA prop for 2015

Offerdahl began his career at NRL side Manly Sea Eagles

Bradford Bulls have signed Illawarra Cutters prop Mark Offerdahl for the 2015 season, subject to visa approval.

The 26-year-old is the Bulls' fifth recruit for next term and has agreed a one-year deal.

He played for the United States at the 2013 World Cup and moved to Australia from Championship side North Wales Crusaders in June.

"As soon as the chance to play for such a big club came up, I jumped at it," the ex-Manly Sea Eagles junior said.

"I am certainly looking forward to the challenge."

Coach James Lowes, who has the task of restoring Bradford's Super League status next season, was impressed with the USA Tomahawks forward's power and size.

"He is a player who has really impressed me and I am pleased with the homework we have done on him," he said.

"Mark is keen to come over and have a crack at Super League with us.

"But, in order to do that, he knows he will have to play his part in helping us earn promotion in 2015."