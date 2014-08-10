BBC Sport - Challenge Cup: Widnes 6-28 Castleford highlights

Tigers roar into Challenge Cup final

Castleford Tigers convincingly beat Widnes Vikings 28-6 in their Challenge Cup semi-final to book a Wembley showdown with West Yorkshire rivals Leeds Rhinos.

Liam Finn finished off an 80 metre try inside the opening five minutes, while Daryl Clark and Kirk Dixon also crossed the line to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead at half-time.

Jamie Ellis and Jake Webster then scored after the break to ensure Castleford reached their first Challenge Cup final in 22 years.

