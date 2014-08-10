Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell says his team have been on an immense journey in the Challenge Cup, after they booked a trip to Wembley with a 28-6 win over Widnes Vikings.

Powell, a former player and coach at Leeds, says facing the Rhinos in an all-West Yorkshire match is a dream final, while man-of-the-match Luke Dorn believes the Tigers executed their game plan near enough to perfection.

Widnes coach Denis Betts says his side were second-best in lots of things, adding that they got "caught in the headlights a couple of times".

