BBC Sport - Challenge Cup: Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell reacts to win

Powell delighted at 'dream final'

Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell says his team have been on an immense journey in the Challenge Cup, after they booked a trip to Wembley with a 28-6 win over Widnes Vikings.

Powell, a former player and coach at Leeds, says facing the Rhinos in an all-West Yorkshire match is a dream final, while man-of-the-match Luke Dorn believes the Tigers executed their game plan near enough to perfection.

Widnes coach Denis Betts says his side were second-best in lots of things, adding that they got "caught in the headlights a couple of times".

