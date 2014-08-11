Josh Mantellato: Hull KR sign Newcastle Knights winger

Mantellato played for Italy during the 2013 Rugby League World Cup

Hull KR have signed Newcastle Knights and Italy winger Josh Mantellato on a three-year contract from the start of the 2015 season.

The 27-year-old has made two NRL appearances and featured extensively in the New South Wales Cup, a feeder competition for Australia's top flight.

Mantellato can also play at full-back and is an established goal-kicker.

"I'm not coming for a holiday, I'm coming to test myself," Mantellato told the club website.

"Hull KR is a passionate club so I'm excited about the move."

Mantellato was a key player for Italy in last year's World Cup as the Azzuri beat Wales and drew with Scotland.

"Josh comes to us highly recommended from Australia and we are thrilled to have him on board for next season," said head coach Chris Chester.

"He is a player we targeted six or seven weeks ago and he comes to us as a proven try-scorer and also a fantastic goal-kicker."