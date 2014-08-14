Super League: Hull KR 14-14 Wigan Warriors

Charnley now has 16 Super League tries this season, and also had a try ruled out for offside at Hull KR

Hull KR (10) 14 Tries: Hall, Chan, Cockayne Goal: Burns Wigan Warriors (4) 14 Tries: Sarginson, O'Loughlin, Charnley Goal: Smith

Josh Charnley scored on the hooter to deny Hull KR victory, with Wigan goal-kicker Matty Smith then narrowly missing the chance for victory.

Rovers fell behind early to a Dan Sarginson try, but Craig Hall and Jason Chan replied for a 10-4 half-time lead.

Chan's 70-metre run then sent in Ben Cockayne before the Robins held off a wave of attacks until the 73rd minute.

But Warriors captain Sean O'Loughlin's converted try and Charnley's last-gasp effort in the corner stole a point.

Rovers still in with a shout Hull KR are currently two points and a place off the top eight. They have qualified for the Super League play-offs in four of the last five seasons.

The performance continued Rovers' mixed form since head coach Craig Sandercock left last month, with temporary boss Chris Chester now overseeing three defeats, two wins and a draw.

The Super League champions missed the chance to go top thanks to another shaky performance, having lost at relegated Bradford in their last away match.

Hull KR's inconsistency was summed up with less than two minutes gone, when their defence watched a huge pass thrown wide for Sarginson to squeeze over.

Smith pushed his goal attempt wide, but the early score signalled a prolonged spell of pressure for the champions.

But the Robins stayed strong and levelled it up on 20 minutes as Hall pounced on a Kris Keating kick - Travis Burns then missed the conversion.

In the half's last attack, they forged ahead when Chan shrugged barged over, leaving Burns to add the extras.

Chan then almost ran the length of the field, but was tackled as he bore down on the line, leaving Cockayne to give Rovers a 10-point lead that Burns could not extend.

Cue a Warriors onslaught, which was held off until Blake Green fed skipper O'Loughlin to cross close to the posts.

Smith's goal put the visitors within a score, and with 30 seconds left, Wigan won a penalty deep in the Rovers 20 and the ball made its way wide for winger Charnley to slide in.

Hull KR boss Chris Chester told BBC Radio Humberside:

"I thought we were the better team. We just switched off for 30 seconds at the end and they get a try - it just shows it's an 80-minute game.

"I thought we were very honest in everything we did tonight. I've told the boys we can be proud of the performance and the effort.

"They just kept turning up for each other which as a coach is all I want - I'm really proud.

"You can't afford to complete 40% of your sets against a quality side like Wigan, we're obviously desperately disappointed."

Wigan Warriors boss Shaun Wane:

"It was a point lost. I never saw that performance coming as we've been training really well but we don't seem to handle a week off.

"We were up against a team playing desperately to get into the top eight and Chris has done a real good job so it was always going to be tough.

"But I'm disappointed with our completion rate of 64% - our skill level was not good enough for a Wigan performance.

"We didn't play anywhere near our standards, perhaps we'll do something different in the next week off."

Thursday's line-ups

Hull KR: Eden; Gardner, Salter, Hall, Cockayne; Burns, Keating; A Walker, J Hodgson, Netherton, Chan, Horne, Costigan.

Replacements: Carlile, Cox, Green, Larroyer.

Wigan Warriors: Bowen; Charnley, Sarginson, Gelling, Manfredi; Green, Smith; Crosby, Powell, Flower, Tomkins, Farrell, O'Loughlin.

Replacements: Taylor, Hughes, Pettybourne, Williams.

Attendance: 6,801.

Referee: Richard Silverwood (RFL).