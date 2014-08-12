Wakefield Trinity Wildcats prop Richard Moore leaves club early
- From the section Rugby League
Wakefield Trinity Wildcats have terminated the contract of prop Richard Moore by mutual consent.
The 32-year-old confirmed last month that he would be leaving the club when his one-year deal expired at the end of the season.
Moore rejoined the Wildcats last November after ending a two-season stay with Leeds Rhinos.
He made 15 appearances for the club this season, bringing his total appearances for the Wildcats to 107.