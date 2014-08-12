Wakefield Trinity Wildcats prop Richard Moore leaves club early

Moore made his final appearance for the Wildcats in the defeat at Huddersfield earlier this month

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats have terminated the contract of prop Richard Moore by mutual consent.

The 32-year-old confirmed last month that he would be leaving the club when his one-year deal expired at the end of the season.

Moore rejoined the Wildcats last November after ending a two-season stay with Leeds Rhinos.

He made 15 appearances for the club this season, bringing his total appearances for the Wildcats to 107.