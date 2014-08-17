Super League: Bradford Bulls 34-28 Hull FC

Joe Arundel and team-mate Jay Pitts both left Hull to join Bradford on loan in April

Bradford Bulls (10) 34 Tries: Foster, Arundel 2, Sidlow, Pitts, Addy Goals: Foster 5 Hull FC (12) 28 Tries: Shaul, Ellis 2, Sa, Lineham Goals: Westerman 4

Joe Arundel scored two tries against his parent club as relegated Bradford Bulls beat Hull FC.

Jamie Shaul and Gareth Ellis gave the visitors a 12-0 lead, but 28 unanswered points put Bradford in control.

Jamie Foster and Arundel went over before half-time, while Adam Sidlow, Arundel and Jay Pitts, another loanee from Hull, crossed after the interval.

Ellis scored a second but Danny Addy made it safe for the Bulls, Setaimata Sa and Tom Lineham replying for Hull.

Milestone for Foster Jamie Foster's first-half try took him past the milestone of 1,000 career points - he now has 1,012 (618 for St Helens, 110 for Hull FC, 284 for Bradford)

Bradford have won three games in a row since their relegation to the Championship was confirmed last month, although they had to recover from a slow start to earn victory.

Full-back Shaul touched down under the posts for the game's first try and former England international Ellis charged over from close range to double the advantage.

But Foster brought the hosts back into it after Hull failed to deal with Luke Gale's kick and they were just two points behind when Lee Gaskell set up centre Arundel for the first of his brace.

Three more unanswered tries after the break - a powerful effort from Sidlow, Arundel dummying his way over and Gaskell providing the opportunity for Pitts - gave Bradford a healthy lead.

The points continued to flow with a series of late touchdowns, but the Bulls held on for victory and they will avoid bottom spot in the table if they pick up one more point from their final three matches of the season.

Hull, meanwhile, must win their last three games to have any hope of finishing in a play-off position.

Bradford Bulls coach James Lowes:

"The guys are digging in. They are digging in at training and working extremely hard and that's being replicated on the field and they are not giving up.

"There's a different bounce to them, which wasn't there when I arrived, and we got a couple of scrappy tries towards the end of the first half.

"At the start of the second half I thought we were particularly good.

"They are working hard for each other whether they are staying or going. The lads who are leaving want to leave on a good note and those who are staying are working very hard to get a jump on the new boys who are coming in."

Hull FC coach Lee Radford:

"We should have been more ruthless. We had ample amounts of opportunities in the first 25 minutes to make the game ours but we chose not to take them.

"It's about honesty and if you don't put a good shift in at this game it's there for all to see.

"We are where we are for a reason and if we play with that little energy when our whole season depends upon it, if we do get into the play-offs we will have cheated our way in.

"Our season is over. We have a derby [against Hull KR] to play next in a fortnight and we are now hoping to do what Bradford are doing and that's playing with no pressure."

Sunday's line-ups

Bradford Bulls: Kearney; Foster, Henry, Arundel, Williams; Gaskell, Gale; Manuokafoa, O'Brien, Sidlow, Olbison, Pitts, Donaldson.

Replacements: Baldwinson, Blythe, Ferguson, Addy.

Hull FC: Shaul; Lineham, Whiting, Yeaman, Talanoa; Abdull, Horne; Paea, Houghton, Watts, Ellis, Hadley, Westerman.

Replacements: Green, Paleaaesina, Heremaia, Sa.

Referee: Robert Hicks

Attendance: 6,337