Super League: Huddersfield Giants 28-14 Widnes Vikings

Huddersfield's Larne Patrick is congratulated after opening the scoring against Widnes

Huddersfield Giants (12) 28 Tries: Patrick, Wardle, McGillvary, Kaufusi, Lunt Goals: Brough 4 Widnes Vikings (8) 14 Tries: Tickle, Hanbury Goals: Tickle 3

Huddersfield beat Widnes late on to stay sixth in Super League, but move level on points with Leeds in third.

The hosts were up at half-time thanks to Larne Patrick and Joe Wardle tries, while Danny Tickle crossed for Widnes.

It stayed 12-8 until 64 minutes when Jermaine McGillvary stretched the advantage, before Antonio Kaufusi's converted try made the game safe.

Rhys Hanbury's effort made Huddersfield sweat, but Shaun Lunt replied before Danny Brough added his fourth goal.

Man in form Huddersfield centre Joe Wardle has scored tries in six successive games for the Giants.

Huddersfield coach Paul Anderson lambasted his players after July's defeat by Castleford, and since then they have won four successive matches.

For Widnes, however, the result rounded off a disappointing week after they lost their Challenge Cup semi-final last weekend.

But Denis Betts' men remain in contention for a place in the end-of-season play-offs, as they remain two points clear of ninth-placed Hull KR with just two games to go.

The Vikings started slowly and Giants forward Patrick was the beneficiary of some characteristically robust play from prop Eorl Crabtree.

After Brough easily converted, the visitors seemed to wake up with Tickle evading several tackles after a sustained period of pressure.

He then levelled the scores himself, and made it 8-6 from the tee just before the break.

There was still time, though, for a moment of brilliance from last year's Man of Steel Brough, who kicked out of the back of a scrum in his own 20 for Jodie Broughton to chase, then poked ahead for Wardle to score.

A tight period followed the interval, until Aaron Murphy unselfishly played in winger McGillvary to give the home side some breathing space.

The game was as good as over soon after when Kaufusi took Brough's pop to barge in.

Widnes full-back Hanbury did grab a consolation, but Giants hooker Lunt went over from close range to increase the victory margin.

Huddersfield coach Paul Anderson:

"Both teams were dire, to be honest.

"We spoke at half-time about being patient because there were opportunities all over the field.

"There was never a point when I thought we were in trouble. I thought defensively we looked pretty good all game."

Widnes coach Denis Betts:

"After the highs of the semi-final and the disappointment of things on the back of it, it wasn't a great game.

"We showed some good things, we just lacked a cutting edge at times. It was a real, strong effort. There was good character in the team and defensively we showed some real strength.

"The disappointing thing for me is lack of composure when they scored just before half-time. We were in the lead and should have gone in at half-time feeling better about ourselves."

Sunday's line-ups

Huddersfield Giants: Grix; McGillvary, Murphy, Wardle, Broughton; Brough, Robinson; Crabtree, Lunt, Kaufusi, Ferres, Ta'ai, Patrick.

Replacements: Kopczak, Bailey, Lawrence, Mullally.

Widnes Vikings: Hanbury; Flynn, Dean, Marsh, Ah Van; Brown, Mellor; O'Carroll, White, Cahill, Allen, Galea, Tickle.

Replacements: Leuluai, Carberry, Johnson, Joseph.

Attendance: 5,346

Referee: Matthew Thomason (RFL)