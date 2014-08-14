James Donaldson: Hull KR sign Bradford Bulls forward

James Donaldson (pictured) joins Jason Chan, Ken Sio and Josh Mantellato in agreeing to join Hull KR for 2015

Bradford Bulls forward James Donaldson has signed a two-year contract with Hull Kingston Rovers from 2015.

The 22-year-old has played 19 times in Super League this season, and 69 in total since making his debut in 2009.

"I always want to play in Super League and, as much as I wanted to stay at Bradford, next year they're not in it and I had to take all the emotion out," Donaldson told BBC Radio Humberside.

"I nearly joined Hull KR in 2012, so jumped at it when I got this chance."

The Robins are three points from a play-off spot with four matches of the season remaining and host reigning champions Wigan Warriors on Thursday.

Meanwhile, three-quarter Adam Henry has extended his stay with the Bulls until the end of next season.

The 22-year-old joined the Bulls last October from Sydney Roosters and has made 20 Super League appearances this season.