Warrington's Micky Higham sets sights on top-four finish

Higham has played more than 120 Super League games since joining Warrington in 2009

Warrington Wolves hooker Micky Higham is targeting a top-four Super League finish, despite facing a tough run-in.

Attentions have returned to the league following the Wolves' 24-16 Challenge Cup semi-final loss to Leeds Rhinos.

"We need a top-four finish," Higham, 33, told BBC Radio Merseyside ahead of Friday's game with Castleford Tigers.

"We have some big teams around us. If we can find some form and get good results against them, hopefully alarm bells will be ringing for the others."

Warrington, who have appeared in the last two Grand Finals but were beaten in both, lie two points behind fourth-placed Castleford.

They also face sixth-placed Huddersfield Giants, leaders St Helens and second-placed Wigan Warriors as they aim to reach the play-offs.

"We could end up finishing near on top spot, if we knock off all these wins," Higham added. "If we lose all four then we could see ourselves drop out of the eight or just clinging on.

"These are the games you want to play and hopefully it will battle harden us for the play-offs."