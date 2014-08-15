Danny Washbrook signs new Wakefield Trinity Wildcats deal

Washbrook has only missed two games this season

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats forward Danny Washbrook has signed a one-year contract extension.

The 28-year-old, who joined the Wildcats from Hull FC before the 2012 Super League season, was in the last year of his previous deal.

He has made 74 Super League appearances for the Wildcats.

"I've been trying to get it sorted for the last couple of months so I'm really happy to get it done," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"I love it here and I didn't want to go anywhere.

"I've hardly missed a game during my three seasons so, touch wood, I'll be able to carry that on."