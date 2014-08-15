Salford Red Devils: Liam Hood joins Super League club for 2015

Hood made five appearances for Leeds Rhinos, scoring three tries

Salford Red Devils have signed hooker Liam Hood from Championship One Hunslet Hawks on a two-year deal from 2015.

The 22-year-old Scotland international made five appearances for Leeds in 2012 and was released by the Rhinos at the end of the 2013 Super League season.

Hood will join his former Leeds team-mate Ben Jones-Bishop at the Red Devils next season.

"I'm very pleased that I've got this chance again and I'm going to take it with both hands," said Hood.

He told BBC Radio Manchester: "It's a massive challenge. I've had a couple of years out of top-flight rugby and it's a big change.

"You don't realise how much it benefits you being full-time. I'm really looking forward to getting back into it."