Hull FC sign Gold Coast Titans forward Mark Minichiello

Minichiello is Gold Coast's record appearance maker

Hull FC have signed Gold Coast Titans forward Mark Minichiello on a two-year contract.

The 32-year-old Italy international will join up with the KC Stadium side for the start of next season.

Minichiello is the third player to commit their future to Lee Radford's side after half-backs Leon Pryce and Marc Sneyd.

"It is going to be a new challenge for me and I am really looking forward to it," he told the club website.

"It was a big decision, I have been in the NRL for 13 seasons now and have played over 250 games here but I think it was maybe just the right time for me to make the change and, I guess, accept a new challenge.

"I have always had dreams of playing in the Super League, and when this deal and opportunity came about, I just thought it was the right time to jump in and experience something new."