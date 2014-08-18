Danny Addy signs Bradford Bulls contract to end of 2016

Danny Addy played for Scotland at the 2013 World Cup

Scotland international Danny Addy has signed a new two-year contract that will keep him at Bradford Bulls until the end of the 2016 season.

The versatile 23-year-old has re-signed despite the Bulls being relegated from Super League last month.

"Bradford is a great club, I am very happy here and saw no reason to leave," Addy told the club website.

"There was interest from a number of Super League sides, but I am delighted to be staying with the Bulls."

Addy, who made his first-team debut in 2010, continued: "Some excellent signings have been made for next year and it is great to see plenty of the boys agreeing new deals with the club.

"It fills me with a huge amount of confidence and I am already looking forward to next season. I believe we have the ability to bounce straight back up, which will be our main focus."