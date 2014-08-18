BBC Sport - Super League try of the week: Zak Hardaker for Leeds Rhinos
Hardaker scores stunning solo try
- From the section Rugby League
Zak Hardaker's strong individual run and finish gives Leeds a 16-point half-time lead over relegated London Broncos in the Super League on Sunday.
However, this long-range effort was not enough to give the Challenge Cup finalists victory, as London Broncos sprung a shock 40-36 win.
The surprise result was London's first league win of the season at the 24th attempt.
UK users only