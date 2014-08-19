From Batley and Wakefield to Wembley, BBC's Super League Show chart the journey Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos have taken to the Challenge Cup final.

Castleford booked their first trip to Wembley Stadium in 22 years with a convincing win over Widnes Vikings earlier this month and are now looking to claim the Challenge Cup for the first time since 1986.

Leeds have not had their hands on the trophy since 1999, losing six finals since the last of their 11 triumphs.

You can watch Leeds take on their Yorkshire neighbours Castleford on BBC One from 14:20 BST on Saturday.

Available to UK users only.