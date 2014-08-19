Hull KR sign London Broncos winger Kieran Dixon

Dixon spent 10 months on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury on England Knights duty

London Broncos winger Kieran Dixon has joined Hull KR on a three-year deal.

The 21-year-old, who has missed most of the season with a knee injury, played on Sunday for the first time this year as the Broncos beat Leeds 40-36.

The England Knights international has scored 38 tries in 52 Super League appearances for London, but is out of contract at the end of the season.

"I wanted a new challenge and when I had the chance to come here I was very honoured," he told the club website.