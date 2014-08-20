Cronulla Sharks players past and present face doping claims

Cronulla Sharks confirmed five of the 17 players under investigation are still at the club

Seventeen past and present players from an Australian rugby league side are under investigation for alleged doping.

The players - who have represented NRL side Cronulla Sharks - have been issued with formal allegations of possible anti-doping violations.

Cronulla Sharks said five of the players were still at the club.

An investigation by the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) centres around the possible use of supplements, including banned peptides.

In a statement, it confirmed the current players under investigation have been offered the chance to accept a possible suspension as punishment for their alleged infractions.

All of the 17 players have 10 days to respond to the allegations.

ASADA's investigation began after a report alleged widespread use of banned substances in Australian sport.

It is also investigating 34 current and former players at the Australian Rules Football club Essendon.

Those cases have been put on hold pending a legal hearing into the investigation in Australia's Federal Court.