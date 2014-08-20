Gareth Ellis: Hull FC captain extends contract

Ellis has scored eight tries in 21 Super leaguer appearances this season

Hull FC skipper Gareth Ellis has signed a one-year contract extension.

The 33-year-old, who will now remain at the KC Stadium until the end of the 2016 season, joined the Airlie Birds from West Tigers for the 2013 season.

After struggling with injury in his first season, the back-rower has made 21 Super League appearances this year.

"It has been a tough year, but the signs are all there for the club to progress," the former England man told the club website.

"We have recruited well, the coaching staff are working really hard for us and (chairman) Adam Pearson remains really committed to the club, so as a player that is what you look out for.

"Hopefully I can repay some of that faith that the club has shown in me by signing me again, and I will look to carry on with my best for the club for years to come."