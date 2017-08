Walker is a former Great Britain international

Bradford Bulls forward Chev Walker has signed a one-year contract extension.

The 31-year-old joined the Bulls from Hull KR in August 2010 and has made 16 appearances this season.

The former Great Britain international is the 13th player to commit to the Championship-bound side for next season.

"I have already declared how much I love the place and am looking forward to what should be an exciting journey," he said.