Thomas Bosc signs new one-year Catalan Dragons contract

France international scrum-half Thomas Bosc has signed a new one-year contract with Catalan Dragons, with an option for a further year.

Bosc, 31, has been with the Dragons since their inaugural Super League season of 2006 and amassed 1,028 points in 165 games.

He has played 14 league matches under boss Laurent Frayssinous in 2014, scoring one try and kicking 53 goals.

"I want to do my best to repay the faith they showed in me," Bosc said.

The arrival of Sam Williams from St George-Illawarra has added to the competition for places at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, but Bosc remains an important player for club and country.

Frayssinous added: "He is a key player in the team and his experience, his knowledge of the game and the club and his qualities on and off the field will be valuable in the squad."