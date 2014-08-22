Challenge Cup final: Leeds Rhinos need to perform - Rob Burrow

Burrow has featured in Leeds' last five Challenge Cup final defeats

Tetley's Challenge Cup final - Castleford v Leeds Venue: Wembley Date: Saturday, 23 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Leeds and BBC Sport website

Leeds Rhinos half-back Rob Burrow has said the team have simply under-performed in their previous Challenge Cup final appearances.

The Rhinos face Castleford Tigers at Wembley on Saturday looking to bring an end to a run of six successive defeats in the final.

Burrow, 31, told BBC Radio Leeds: "It sounds like a cliche but we have just under-performed on the day.

"There is no hoodoo, we just need to go out and perform."

He added: "We're determined to find a performance this year at Wembley because we don't think we've done that in the past and we'll need to if we're going to win this year."

The Rhinos last won the Challenge Cup at the old Wembley in 1999 and have since lost finals at Murrayfield, Millennium Stadium twice and the new Wembley Stadium on three occasions.

Road to the final Castleford Tigers Leeds Rhinos Round four 48-10 v Batley (A) 60-6 v Wakefield (A) Round five 60-16 v Sheffield (H) 32-12 v St Helens (H) Quarter-final 16-4 v Wigan (A) 25-12 v Leigh (H) Semi-final 28-6 v Widnes 24-16 v Warrington

On Saturday they will face a Castleford side considered to be the surprise success story of this season's Super League.

Daryl Powell's Tigers, who finished 11th last time out, are guaranteed a top-six finish and are in their first Challenge Cup final since 1992.

England international Burrow has credited the Tigers' improvement to their togetherness.

"I think they are playing as a team and Daryl has made them a really closely-knit bunch," he said.

"It's not about buying a team, I don't think that works in rugby. I think it's the camaraderie and togetherness of the players because when you enjoy being together I think you tend to find the performances mirror that.

"Daryl has done a fantastic job and obviously the boys are really happy playing under him there."