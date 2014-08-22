Hull KR extend loan deal for Catalan Dragons' Kevin Larroyer

Larroyer has made six appearances for the France national side

Hull KR have extended the loan deal of Catalan Dragons forward Kevin Larroyer for a second season.

The 25-year-old has made 22 appearances for the Robins this season, scoring seven tries.

"I've really enjoyed my time at the club this year. I've settled in really easily and everybody has made me feel welcome, so I'm excited to be staying," the France international said.

"I feel I've improved a lot this year but I know I've still got more in me."